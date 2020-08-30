The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Payback

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Payback 2020 was an awkward major WWE show, coming off WWE SummerSlam the previous week. The card was thrown together with a few big matches but many forgettable ones on paper.

However, the stars prevailed. The immensely talented WWE roster brought a night of epic matches that never faltered. Everyone came in on fire, and WWE pulled off an improbable week of back-to-back pay-per-view home runs.

The individuals who shined were those who walked away with their hands raised but only after bringing their absolute best to the ring from the opening bell.

Keith Lee did the unthinkable and toppled Randy Orton from his perch. Shayna Baszler made the two most dominant women in WWE, Bayley and Sasha Banks, tap out together. Big E emphatically delivered against Sheamus.

The losers of the night were those hoping for a change. Apollo Crews thought he had his future locked, but Bobby Lashley took his United States Championship away from him. Fans also watched Matt Riddle and King Corbin continue their rivalry on and on in a match that will likely be forgotten from the night.

It was all about making an impact, and more often than not, talent delivered on that, establishing themselves as winners.