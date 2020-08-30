The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Payback

The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE PaybackAugust 31, 2020
WWE Payback 2020 was an awkward major WWE show, coming off WWE SummerSlam the previous week. The card was thrown together with a few big matches but many forgettable ones on paper.
However, the stars prevailed. The immensely talented WWE roster brought a night of epic matches that never faltered. Everyone came in on fire, and WWE pulled off an improbable week of back-to-back pay-per-view home runs.
The individuals who shined were those who walked away with their hands raised but only after bringing their absolute best to the ring from the opening bell.
Keith Lee did the unthinkable and toppled Randy Orton from his perch. Shayna Baszler made the two most dominant women in WWE, Bayley and Sasha Banks, tap out together. Big E emphatically delivered against Sheamus.
The losers of the night were those hoping for a change. Apollo Crews thought he had his future locked, but Bobby Lashley took his United States Championship away from him. Fans also watched Matt Riddle and King Corbin continue their rivalry on and on in a match that will likely be forgotten from the night.
It was all about making an impact, and more often than not, talent delivered on that, establishing themselves as winners.
Winner: Keith Lee
Keith Lee walked into this match as a massive underdog in everyone's mind but his. Randy Orton certainly felt confident early, but he was not familiar with Lee. It showed as he got countered and ultimately planted with a Spirit Bomb for a surprising upset win.
The Viper sold the shock of this victory, yet no simple reaction quite explains how monumental this win was. He defeated Orton clean as a whistle in arguably the best year of The Viper's 18-year career in six-and-a-half minutes.
This may set up Lee immediately for a WWE Championship opportunity. It certainly shows how much WWE has invested in The Limitless One. Despite misgivings about his entrance theme and updated gear, he got the victory when he needed it.
It would have made complete sense for Orton to win. He is in line for a WWE Championship opportunity. He has defeated everyone in his path since WWE Backlash. However, he can absolutely afford a loss without any consequences.
You only truly get to debut once. Lee made the most of his PPV debut. He will now be established for the long haul as one of the top guys in WWE. This was the night of The Limitless One.
Loser: Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews knew he was coming in at a disadvantage, so he worked harder than he ever has to take down Bobby Lashley. MVP and Shelton Benjamin distracted him a few times, allowing The All Mighty to recover. Lashley trapped Crews in the Full Lashley for a tap out.
This was a predictable but potentially dangerous result for Crews. He had been on a roll as United States champion, but he was still learning how deliver in big title matches. His clash with Lashley showed his potential and need for more opportunities.
Lashley is the easier star to get behind for WWE. He is proven. He has had success as champion before. He needed a big victory after a few disappointing losses. However, Crews needed this victory more.
At this point, it's not certain if Crews will remain in the spotlight. He was struggling for TV time as champ. Without gold, he might disappear again. That would be a shame at such a crucial time in his career.
WWE's handling of the aftermath will determine the future of the former US champion. He could rise above this one loss, or he might never recover. That makes this a big loss for Crews.
Winner: Big E
Big E put on a show against Sheamus, only falling behind the former world champion when he took too much time to have fun. His energetic power was too much for The Celtic Warrior. E dodged a Brogue Kick and connected on the Big Ending for the win.
This was a big performance from Big E. He looked like a star against one of the most reliable performers in WWE. It came off better than most recent title matches. It clearly was important to Big E to win, and he put his all into a top-notch performance.
Big E has long been one of the best untapped talents in WWE. However, opportunity kept him in New Day over attempting to see how far he could go. Now, he is showing up. He absolutely shines as a singles star in the same way he did in tag team wrestling.
Despite his up-and-down career, Sheamus is a former multiple-time world champion. His performances over the years have been heightened when working with top stars. This was an elevated performance from The Celtic Warrior.
It would be shocking if Big E was not champion within this year. He is completely ready. The promos he is cutting mixed with his performances in the ring rival some of the best in the business.
Losers: Anyone Hoping Matt RIddle vs. King Corbin Would End at Payback
Matt Riddle finally seemed to put his rivalry to bed with an emphatic victory over King Corbin. He connected on the Bro to Sleep and Floating Bro for the victory despite taking noticeable punishment from The King. Backstage, Corbin laid out Riddle as he tried to celebrate.
The King and The Original Bro brought their all to this match, and it was better than many of Corbin's recent performances. However, it was still a flat effort despite the spotlight. The two men do not have much more story left to tell.
This may have felt like a natural conclusion to the rivalry, but it is not done just yet. The only story left is Corbin's promise of a "king's ransom" to whoever took out The Original Bro. Shorty G could not deliver on that. This would have been the right time to bring in someone new.
Instead, this story seems fit to go on for weeks perhaps months. No one cares enough about Corbin to help him beyond Shorty, who got nothing out of it. Riddle would do well to escape this rivalry sooner rather than later.
This has not been a fan favorite storyline. Add in recent comments by Corbin about Riddle's family life, and it all spells a recipe for disaster if this goes much longer.
Winner: Shayna Baszler
Nia Jax walked into this match hungry and uncertain how to work with Shayna Baszler. Luckily, desire and talent prevailed for the babyface team. After The Irresistible Force survived the onslaught of Bayley and Sasha Banks, The Queen of Spades trapped them both in a modified Kirifuda Clutch for the tap out.
This was an unbelievable performance from Baszler. She not only led the action whenever she was in the ring against two of the best in the business. She was also put over for it with the coolest finish of the entire night.
Baszler has been established as a submission specialist, but it rarely came into play on Monday Night Raw. In this match, she was showing it off at every moment she was in the ring. She managed to even look good as a team with Jax, despite her partner's awkward transitions throughout.
This may be an unusual pairing, and the story may lead to them splitting fast. However, what matters is that The Queen of Spades has overcome the always-awkward NXT transition. She is now a champion and was put over against the two most dominant women in the business at the same time.
At the end of the day, individual victories do not matter as much as individual performances. Baszler got everything in one match, stealing the show and taking the next step that should lead to singles gold sooner rather than later.