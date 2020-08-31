WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 31

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 31August 31, 2020
After an action-packed night at WWE Payback, Monday Night Raw promised an opportunity for new stories on the August 31 episode.
Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy together at Payback, but The Master of the 619 was far from done with The Monday Night Messiah. Demanding further payback, Mysterio challenged Rollins one-on-one.
Keith Lee pulled off a shocking and memorable victory over Randy Orton, winning in less than seven minutes. While The Viper is certain to have an answer, what matters more is what The Limitless One will do next.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax managed to work together and capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, ending the dominant reign of Bayley and Sasha Banks. No one knew who would step up next to the champions.
Raw Underground returned once more. With new competitors stepping up every week, who would make their mark in Shane McMahon's backstage fighting pit?
This show had everything it needed to be a blockbuster show. WWE Payback set the stage for big moments, and nothing was promised ahead of time. It could be massive chaos or one of the biggest shows in the WWE ThunderDome to date.
No. 1 Contender Qualifier: Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler
Commentary announced a series of matches to determine the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship. Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio (due to injuries suffered by Rey Mysterio at Payback) would lead to a triple threat finale in the main event.
The Viper mocked Drew McIntyre while saying that he should not be in the tournament. He should already be No. 1 contender. The Limitless One reminded Orton that he lost at Payback. The Showoff ambushed Lee as The Viper retreated.
Ziggler thought he had the match in the bag, wearing down the newcomer with sleeper holds. However, even the Zig Zag would not keep The Limitless One down. Lee planted Ziggler with the Spirit Bomb for the win.
Result
Lee def. Ziggler by pinfall to earn a spot in the No. 1 contender triple threat match.
Grade
B
Analysis
Orton continues to be fantastic on the mic. His cadence has improved immensely since he became The Legend Killer again. The weird Photoshop of all his victims in the hospital was awkward, but the rest worked. Lee calling out Orton for skirting over his loss sold how scared The Viper is of The Limitless One.
Lee vs. Ziggler was not going to be the most exciting match-up, but it was a solid encounter. The Showoff got to work a competitive match that mattered for the first time in a while. The Limitless One picked up another big victory to add his growing main roster resume.
Asuka Wants a New Challenger; Mickie James vs. Lana
Asuka interrupted Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax as the new champions argued. The Empress of Tomorrow wanted to know her next challenger for WWE Clash of Champions.
The Raw women's champion demanded a challenger in the ring, and Mickie James walked out. Lana and Natalya interrupted, stating that The Queen of Harts deserved the title as the leader of the locker room. A brawl broke out with Asuka and Mickie standing tall.
Mickie looked to shut up Lana in the match that followed. While The Ravishing Russian dominated early, the veteran planted Lana with the Mick Kick to win. Afterward, Asuka made clear she wanted to face Mickie soon.
Result
Mickie def. Lana by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
Forcing Asuka into a lifeless feud between Mickie and the odd pairing of Natalya and Lana feels like a missed opportunity. She needs interesting challengers, and Mickie could be one. However, the former women's champion needs to move beyond her current story first.
Lana and Natalya is not working as a pairing. The Ravishing Russian is not adding anything to The Queen of Harts' act, who still feels uncertain of her position on Raw. She is just a talented worker, ready to put over other talent.
A Lana match is not pulling in viewers. This was unexciting and sloppy, mostly due to The Ravishing Russian dominating the match time in a short contest.
No. 1 Contender Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Randy Orton walked out of Aleister Black's locker room just ahead of his qualifier match. It was quickly clear what he had wanted from The Dutch Destroyer as Black attacked Kevin Owens from behind before he could enter the ring.
KO took a Black Mass and could barely stand, but Owens refused to give up his spot. The bell rang, and he chopped The Viper. However, that was all he had, falling to the RKO.
Result
Orton def. KO by pinfall to earn a spot in the No. 1 contender triple threat match.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Rather than giving fans another helping of Orton vs. KO out of the blue, WWE saved it for a later date and focused on the stories Raw is developing. Black is now outright targeting Owens, laying him out from behind before a huge title opportunity.
The segment even teased the idea of Orton and Black working together, but these stories feel separate. Orton moves on without breaking a sweat while KO is cheated out of the biggest opportunity he has earned this entire year.