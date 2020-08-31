WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 31

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

After an action-packed night at WWE Payback, Monday Night Raw promised an opportunity for new stories on the August 31 episode.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy together at Payback, but The Master of the 619 was far from done with The Monday Night Messiah. Demanding further payback, Mysterio challenged Rollins one-on-one.

Keith Lee pulled off a shocking and memorable victory over Randy Orton, winning in less than seven minutes. While The Viper is certain to have an answer, what matters more is what The Limitless One will do next.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax managed to work together and capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, ending the dominant reign of Bayley and Sasha Banks. No one knew who would step up next to the champions.

Raw Underground returned once more. With new competitors stepping up every week, who would make their mark in Shane McMahon's backstage fighting pit?

This show had everything it needed to be a blockbuster show. WWE Payback set the stage for big moments, and nothing was promised ahead of time. It could be massive chaos or one of the biggest shows in the WWE ThunderDome to date.