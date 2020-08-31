Wrestling Power Rankings: Top 25 WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestlers for Week of Aug. 31

0 of 11

The return of Roman Reigns demonstrates pretty clearly that creating a professional wrestling star isn't especially hard. Just take an other-worldly handsome man, build his body until its a tribute to the gods themselves, attach one of the most iconic talkers in the history of the profession and then put him over your top talent in the main event.

The rest takes care of itself.

I kid—sort of. Obviously a Reigns-level talent only comes around once in a blue moon. And, even then, fans are geared to reject him out of spite.

But fans, despite their best efforts, are malleable. They can be manipulated with very basic tricks that work nearly every time. The truth is, the formula for success in wrestling is pretty obvious and has been well known for decades now.

Put the talent you want to get over into important matches.

Have them win.

Repeat.

Despite this easily repeatable template, promotions struggle when it comes time to elevate new wrestlers. Hopefully, as Big E makes his climb up the ladder, WWE recalls their successes with Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg and does the only thing that makes sense—start strong and stay strong.

And nothing is hotter than success.