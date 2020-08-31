Kentucky Derby 2020: Post Time, TV Schedule, Post-Positions Info

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown, emerging victorious at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the same year. Tiz the Law has the potential to join the list in 2020. However, the circumstances of his achievement would be a bit different compared to what the previous winners experienced.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple Crown schedule changed this year. It started with the Belmont Stakes in June, when Tiz the Law raced to victory. Now, he'll look to win the Kentucky Derby this Saturday and the Preakness in October to capture the Triple Crown in an unorthodox order.

This will be the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, but only the third to not be held in May. It's the first time since 1945 that the race isn't taking place on the first Saturday in May.

The post-position draw for the Derby will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Saturday's race.

2020 Kentucky Derby Information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Tiz the Law is the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, not only because he won the Belmont Stakes, but because he's been dominant throughout his racing career. In seven starts, he's won six times, including most recently at the Travers Stakes on Aug. 8.

It was an impressive final tune-up for Tiz the Law as he prepares for the final two races of the Triple Crown slate. He had a strong finish and ended up winning that race by five-and-a-half lengths. Tiz the Law has won each of his four races in 2020.

"I've never seen him take a deep breath," trainer Barclay Tagg said, according to Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal. "I've never had him out of breath after a workout. I've never had him way out of breath after a race and he [cools] off very quickly. His lungs settle right down, and nothing seems to be a hazard."

Although Tiz the Law has had a dominant career thus far, it's worth noting that his lone loss came at Churchill Downs. Last November, he placed third in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, which was his third career race. He finished behind Silver Prospector and Finnick the Fierce, the latter of whom is in the Kentucky Derby field but is a longshot to win.

Still, Tiz the Law has competed in a lot of races since then, and he's likely to have a better showing at the track than he did a little more than nine months ago.

There are some other strong competitors that Tiz the Law will be going up against in the Kentucky Derby, although some notable horses have dropped out of the race in recent days.

Caracaro, who finished second to Tiz the Law at the Travers Stakes, is out of the Derby because of a right front leg injury, according to Bob Ehalt of BloodHorse.com.

Dr Post, the Belmont Stakes runner-up, and Shirl's Speight are also out of the Kentucky Derby, per BloodHorse.com's Byron King.

Art Collector and Honor A. P. remain two of the top challengers to Tiz the Law for the Derby, while trainer Bob Baffert has two horses (Authentic and Thousand Words) that could contend for the win as he looks to become a six-time Kentucky Derby winner.