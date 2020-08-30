Jeffrey Lurie Calls Eagles WR DeSean Jackson's Anti-Semitic Posts 'Disgusting'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie condemned the anti-Semitic posts star receiver DeSean Jackson shared in July.

"I thought the social media posts were disgusting and appalling," Lurie told reporters Sunday. "I don't think anyone can take it any other way. ... I've known DeSean for a long time. He understands the ramifications of the appalling post."

On Instagram, Jackson shared a screenshot of a passage that alleged "Jews will blackmail America" to hide that "the Negroes are the real Children of Israel."

Jackson also praised Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, in a pair of Instagram posts he has since deleted.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies Farrakhan as anti-Semitic, citing examples from his past speeches. The Undefeated's Michael A. Fletcher provided more context as to how Farrakhan might have come to Jackson's attention.

The three-time Pro Bowler apologized, saying he "really didn't realize what this passage was saying" and doesn't have hatred toward any group of people:

The Eagles issued a statement at the time saying Jackson's posts "were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling."

The Eagles said July 10 they "penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team," declining to specify the nature of his punishment.

Jackson also spoke with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, with Mosberg inviting him to visit the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.