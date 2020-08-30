Joey Gallo Trade Rumors: Rangers Shopping OF in Addition to Lance Lynn Talks

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers apparently "hold the keys to the deadline."

That is what one general manager told ESPN's Jeff Passan, who reported the Rangers "have been discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades." Passan also noted the American League West team is exploring trading starting pitcher Lance Lynn while pointing out the price on both potential players is "high."

Neither Lynn nor Gallo would be a pure rental for whichever team traded for them.

Gallo is under contract through 2022, while Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the team is "entertaining trade offers for Lynn...even though he is under contract at a bargain rate of $8 million next season and is an important part of the team's identity."

Rosenthal also pointed out "if not for the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rangers might be talking about an extension" when it comes to Lynn.

Lynn has been brilliant this season with a 1.93 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. While he would be a significant loss for the Rangers, trading him now could be a way to sell high and maximize the return value for the 33-year-old.

Gallo was an All-Star last year and hit a combined 81 home runs in 2017 and 2018, but he has struggled from the plate this year with a .188/.339/.436 slash line, seven home runs and 16 RBI.

Still, he is just 26 years old and could also bring back a notable return package for Texas in a potential deal.

The Rangers are just 12-20 and nine games back of the Oakland Athletics and 6.5 games out of second place in the American League West, so moving some of their key pieces could help them rebuild with an eye on the future in what is shaping up to be a lost season.