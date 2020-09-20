Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Fantasy Outlook After Cam Akers Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Akers went down on a first-quarter goal-line carry and did not return. He had 13 yards on three carries before exiting.



Playing in the Rams' timeshare, the rookie out of Florida State had a quiet NFL debut but appeared to be the Rams' lead back against the Eagles.

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson have also played a large factor in the backfield and will likely split duties in the interim. Brown got the lion's share of the work in Week 1, rushing for 79 yards and two touchdowns. There's no chance he's available in your fantasy league at this point, and he should have already been slotted in as a solid flex play.

Brown moves into the clear RB2 conversation if Akers misses time.

Henderson was a 2019 third-round pick who may wind up getting most of the third-down work for now. He's worth a stash on your bench in deeper leagues but probably can't be trusted to get extended work.