Kentucky Derby Schedule 2020 Live Stream, TV Coverage and Lineup Info

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be unlike any Run for the Roses in history.

There will be no fans, it is being held in September and the mint juleps and pageantry will be minimal.

The Belmont Stakes, held in June without fans, came and went without a great deal of attention—despite race favorite Tiz the Law turning in a dominant performance.

Tiz the Law will once again enter as the favorite in the second leg of the Triple Crown, coming off a sensational run at the Travelers Stakes.

"He seems to terrorize the competition when he makes his move," trainer Barclay Tagg said, per NYRA Press Office (h/t Paulick Report). "Every race I've seen, even the first one, has been great. He came off that turn, and I thought 'They're going to run by him like he's standing still' and then I look again and he's three in front. It was the same way yesterday. I thought, 'Get into him, Manny' and he just kept running, running, running."

Kentucky Derby Schedule

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Network: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports App

Post Positions and Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (scratched)

Jockey: Martin Garcia

2. Max Player (30-1)

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

3. Enforceable (30-1)

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

5. Major Fed (50-1)

Jockey: James Graham

6. King Guillermo (scratched)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

Jockey: Javier Castellano

8. South Bend (50-1)

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

Jockey: Florent Geroux

11. Necker Island (50-1)

Jockey: Miguel Mena

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

Jockey: Luca Panici

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

Jockey: Joe Talamo

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

Jockey: Joe Rocco Jr.

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

Jockey: Paco Lopez

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

Jockey: Mike Smith

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

Jockey: Manny Franco

18. Authentic (8-1)

Jockey: John Velazquez

Unlike the Belmont, Tiz the Law will have a huge field of contenders looking to knock him off his Triple Crown perch.

Art Collector and Honor A. P., neither of whom made the trip to Belmont, are both seen as strong contenders in their own right. Art Collector is being billed as "Louisville's horse" and will have plenty of locals rooting him on—from a safe distance, of course.

"This is huge," trainer Brian Hernandez Jr. said after the Ellis Park Derby, per Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal. "We're going into the Derby now with a legitimate horse. Like we said after the Blue Grass, he's proven he's getting better and better with each race. He showed it again today. He put everyone away. He did it all on his own and ran away from there."

Honor A. P. has finished no worse than second in any of his career races and won the 2020 Santa Anita Derby in June.