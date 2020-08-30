WWE Payback 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

We are just one week removed from SummerSlam but WWE is already putting on another pay-per-view with Sunday's Payback event.

A lot of the card is made up of rematches from the past couple of weeks but with the return of Roman Reigns, the universal title picture just got a lot more interesting.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Payback 2020.

Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers

Payback Card

Here is the full lineup for Sunday's show, according to WWE.com:

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Matti Riddle vs. King Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. The IIconics

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (United States Championship)

The Golden Role Models vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (Women's Tag Team Championships)

Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Payback on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Payback Thoughts

Reigns aligning himself with Paul Heyman came as a genuine shock to most of the WWE Universe. This alliance opens the door for several interesting possibilities, one of which includes The Big Dog becoming a heel.

Reigns has been a good guy for the majority of his WWE career but everyone who was there when The Shield first arrived on the scene will remember him as a villain at first.

One also has to wonder what this means for Brock Lesnar? He and Heyman are longtime partners and The Beast has a rivalry with Reigns going back a few years. Have they made peace or will Heyman have to choose between his clients when Lesnar eventually returns?

The ongoing storyline between Banks and Bayley has been one of the most enjoyable programs to watch in recent months. With The Boss now without the Raw women's title, will she turn on her best friend if they lose the tag belts, too?

They have a long and complicated history dating back to their days in NXT together. They have been allies and enemies several times, so WWE is taking its time with this storyline to make sure it feels different from every other time they have had issues.

The rest of the card is fine but most, if not all of the matches scheduled will be repeats of bouts we have seen in the past two weeks.

With one week between PPVs, WWE is running the risk of wearing out its fans, especially since All Elite Wrestling will be airing All Out next weekend.

The Thunderdome concept appears to be here to stay until WWE can begin having fans attend shows again. Let's hope they go easy on the fake crowd noise this week.