Jaguars' Updated 2021 NFL Draft Picks After Reported Yannick Ngakoue Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their rebuild by trading pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and in turn they have a lot of draft capital to add talent in 2021 and beyond.

The team now has four picks in the first two rounds, thanks in part to the trade sending Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in October 2019.

Updated 2021 Draft Picks

Round 1: Jaguars, Rams

Round 2: Jaguars, Vikings

Round 3: Jaguars

Round 4: Jaguars, Rams

Round 5: Jaguars

Round 6: Jaguars

Round 7: Jaguars

*Jacksonville also received a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick from the Vikings, which could be as high as a third if the Vikings win the Super Bowl and Ngakoue earns a Pro Bowl selection.

