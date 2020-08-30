Video: Joey Votto, David Ross Among 5 Ejected as Benches Clear in Cubs vs. Reds

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

A wild fourth inning led to five ejections—including both managers—in Saturday's matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.

In the top of the inning, Reds starting pitcher Tejay Antone threw a high-and-inside pitch at Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo, who had hit two home runs in Game 1 of the double header. Cubs manager David Ross and catching coach Mike Borzello were ejected after coming out to argue following warnings for both teams.

The bottom of the fourth featured even more drama as a high pitch from Adbert Alzolay led to arguments from Reds manager David Bell. The benches eventually cleared, leading to ejections for Cincinnati players Joey Votto and Jesse Winker:

The argument seemingly stemmed from Rizzo telling Bell to get on with the game, but the umpires were quick to eject anyone coming out of the dugout to argue.

As for the initial pitch that almost hit Rizzo, there was significant disagreement.

"That's not a slip, that's not a miss, that's not a grab-some-rosin slip," Ross said after the game, per Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "That was intentional. There's no doubt in my mind about that."

"Just to be very, very clear, the other team can take it any way they want, but I know there's absolutely no way that we throw at anyone, certainly not anyone's head," Bell countered.

The Reds eventually won the game 6-5 on a walk-off wild pitch thrown by Craig Kimbrel.