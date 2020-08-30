NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: TV Coverage Guide for Remainder of Postseason

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Eastern Conference semifinal matchups are set in the NBA playoffs. The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will play Sunday, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat face off in the first game of their series Monday.

However, there's still much to be decided in the Western Conference. Only the No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the conference semifinals, as they secured a five-game series victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with a 131-122 win Saturday night.

The other three spots in the Western Conference semifinals are still up for grabs, although there will be two teams in action Sunday (the No. 2-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and No. 6-seeded Utah Jazz) that are each a win away from advancing.

Here's a look at the upcoming postseason schedule, followed by a preview of Sunday's contests.

Upcoming NBA Playoffs Schedule

Sunday, Aug. 30

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 1: No. 3 Boston Celtics at No. 2 Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Western Conference 1st Round

Game 6: No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 7 Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 6: No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 6 Utah Jazz, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, Aug. 31

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 1: No. 5 Miami Heat at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Western Conference 1st Round

Game 6: No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 2: No. 3 Boston Celtics at No. 2 Toronto Raptors, TBD, ESPN

Western Conference 1st Round

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 7 Dallas Mavericks at No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers, TBD, ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 6 Utah Jazz at No. 3 Denver Nuggets, TBD, ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 2: No. 5 Miami Heat at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Western Conference 1st Round

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 4 Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday Preview

Who Jumps Out to Early Lead in Raptors-Celtics Series?

It's been a full week since either the Raptors or Celtics have played a game ahead of their first-ever meeting in a postseason series. That means both teams will be fully rested and ready to go for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday afternoon.

Not that either team necessarily needed a break. Toronto swept the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round, while Boston saw off the Philadelphia 76ers in four games. The Raptors and Celtics have been two of the hottest teams in the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, and it should be fun to see them go head-to-head.

"I think we just have confidence in each and every one of us that steps on the floor, and we work on offense," Raptors guard Norman Powell said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "I don't think it really matters who's in the game."

Toronto is looking to repeat as NBA champions after winning the first title in franchise history last year. Its only concern coming out of the opening round was the health of point guard Kyle Lowry, who suffered a sprained left ankle in the Game 4 win over the Nets.

However, Toronto coach Nick Nurse said Lowry "looked OK" on Saturday morning as he was upgraded to probable for Sunday's Game 1, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Boston is without forward Gordon Hayward, who left the NBA bubble following the Celtics' Game 1 win over the 76ers because of a right ankle sprain. In his absence, Boston still had an impressive showing against Philadelphia, led by Jayson Tatum (27 points per game in the opening round), Kemba Walker (24.3) and Jaylen Brown (21.5).

Can Clippers and/or Jazz Punch Ticket for Next Round?

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

In their first postseason since adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers have been as good as expected. That's why they are in control against the Dallas Mavericks, taking a 3-2 lead into Sunday's Game 6.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles notched a 154-111 win in Game 5 in its most impressive showing this postseason. Paul George led the way with 35 points, and the Clippers can advance to the conference semifinals with another win Sunday.

"I came in with that mindset that this is Staples [Center], we're at home," George said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "The place is packed. I really had to psych myself up. I thought the whole team took that, and we ran with it. We created our own energy."

If Dallas is eliminated, then Utah would be the lowest-seeded team still alive in the playoffs. And it's possible the Jazz will start a run, as they are ahead 3-2 in their series against the Denver Nuggets heading into Sunday's Game 6.

Utah had a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but Denver made things closer with a 117-107 win in Tuesday's Game 5.

"I thought at some level, we just lost our composure when we were ahead," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Oftentimes, when a team's making a run, you get a little distracted, and that's when we have to come together even more. Our guys know that, and we'll come out ready to play the next game."

Donovan Mitchell has been having a tremendous series for Utah, as he's scored at least 30 points in four of the five games and eclipsed the 50-point mark twice. If he gets hot and has a huge showing Sunday, that could be enough to power the Jazz into the second round.