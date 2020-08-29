Bucks VP Alex Lasry Marched in Kenosha During Game 5 Win vs. Magic

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

While the Milwaukee Bucks were taking part in their 118-104 playoff win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry was participating in a march demanding justice for Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police trying to detain him in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Bucks were at the forefront of recent professional sports protests against systemic racism and police brutality this week after the police shooting of Blake, which occurred roughly 40 miles from Milwaukee.

The team decided against taking the court for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday. Bucks players then made a statement as a team explaining their decision.

Lasry and other members of the Bucks' front office praised the players' stand:

Other NBA teams followed the Bucks' lead, and playoff games were put on pause until Saturday, when Milwaukee finished its series against Orlando with a 118-104 win.

MLB, the WNBA, NHL and MLS also postponed games in solidarity with NBA players' decisions.