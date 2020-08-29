Wesley Matthews: Bucks Not Apologetic for Strike Decision; 'Can't Script Change'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic took to the court for the rescheduled Game 5 of their first-round series Saturday after a work stoppage led by the Bucks on Wednesday. Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, Milwaukee's players protested against systemic racism and police brutality by refusing to play.

Shooting guard Wesley Matthews told reporters Saturday the team stood by that decision and felt no need to apologize after the NBA season was nearly ended in the wake of the stoppage:

"I feel like we did what any team would've done in that situation. And we're not apologetic for what we did, what we feel is right. Obviously, with communication it could've been a little bit better, but in a moment like that, sometimes there isn't time for it.

"You can't script change. You can't script moments. And we saw an opportunity to be with our brother, to show that we're human, to show that this is visibly and emotionally and physically impactful even though we are here in the bubble, disconnected from the outside world in certain retrospect, that it still hits and it's still a problem and a call to legislation to help."

