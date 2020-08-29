Eagles Rumors: Jason Peters Wants New Contract If Playing LT Instead of RG

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles right guard Jason Peters will reportedly seek a restructured contract if the team asks him to move back to left tackle after projected starter Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending torn biceps.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Saturday that Peters, who signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the team in July, "wants to be paid like a starting left tackle" if that's the position he's going to play.

The 38-year-old University of Arkansas product has spent most of his career at left tackle, including the past 11 years in Philly. He'd remained a free agent for a majority of the offseason before rejoining the Eagles after guard Brandon Brooks suffered an Achilles injury.

Peters made $6 million last season, including a $2 million roster bonus, while starting 13 games as a blindside protector for Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, per Spotrac.

So the Eagles may have to decide whether to double his salary back to its 2019 level or attempt to fill the void left by Dillard with another lineman.

Jordan Mailata and Prince Tega Wanogho are the other tackles on the roster. Neither is a proven option, which is why the idea of sliding Peters back to his longtime position immediately gained traction, but head coach Doug Pederson didn't commit to any solution, per McLane.

"Jason Peters is obviously in the conversation," Pederson said. "We do have some young players, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor. Jack Driscoll, who's a rookie, obviously, but has been playing some tackle for us."

Pryor and Driscoll would represent better fits at right guard if all things were equal.

Meanwhile, Peters received a strong 82.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2019 season.

The Eagles don't have much time to make a decision. They're scheduled to open the campaign Sept. 13 when they take on the NFC East rival Washington Football Team.