AEW Dynamite Ratings Up for Special Thursday Episode Featuring Hardy vs. Guevara

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired on Thursday due to the NBA playoffs, saw its viewership go up compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite averaged 813,000 viewers during its two-hour show, which was up from last week's 755,000. Dynamite aired on Saturday last week due to a schedule shift related to the NBA playoffs.

This week's Dynamite ranked 11th on the night in the 18-49-year-old demographic with a 0.29 rating. Dynamite fell to WWE NXT in viewership, as NXT drew 824,000 viewers in its normal time slot Wednesday.

For this week's Dynamite, AEW sold a limited numbers of seats at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, which allowed a small number of fans to attend under social distancing guidelines.

The main event of Thursday's Dynamite was a tables match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara. Hardy tried to get revenge for Guevara busting him open with a chair recently, but Guevara pulled off the victory.

Following the match, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy got into a brawl as the show went off the air ahead of their Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out next week.

The first bout of the night was a gauntlet match to determine who would face Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out.

The Natural Nightmares, The Young Bucks, Best Friends and FTR were the participants. A shocking moment occurred when The Young Bucks and Best Friends were facing off, as Page betrayed his Elite stablemates by grabbing Nick Jackson's leg, which allowed Best Friends to pin Matt Jackson.

FTR went on to eliminate Best Friends and win the match, which sets up an interesting scenario for All Out since FTR and Page have become friends in recent months.

Dynamite also featured the continuation of the feud between MJF and AEW World champion Jon Moxley ahead of their title match at All Out.

Moxley tricked MJF during the contract signing by adding an extra page that stipulated MJF's lawyer, Mark Sterling, must face Mox next week on Dynamite or else the match at All Out is off.

Next week's episode of Dynamite will be the go-home episode prior to All Out, which will emanate from Daily's Place on Sept. 5.

