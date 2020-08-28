2020 NBA Playoff Schedule: Dates, Start Times, TV Info Announced After Protests

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 28, 2020

Officials stand beside an empty court at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA postseason will resume Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET after players paused the playoffs for three days to protest systemic racism and police brutality following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the schedule for the games Saturday and Sunday:

Thirteen teams remain in the NBA playoffs.

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  