Jacob Blake's Dad Says Milwaukee Bucks Sent Signed Jersey: 'That Made Him Smile'

The Milwaukee Bucks sent Jacob Blake a jersey signed by the entire organization, according to his father, Jacob Blake Sr.

"They reached out to my son, sent him a jersey that was signed by the whole organization...that made him smile," Blake told Alisyn Camerota on CNN's New Day (h/t TMZ Sports).

Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back while attempting to detain him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday. Family attorney Benjamin Crump told reporters that Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

The Bucks protested systemic racism and police brutality Wednesday after refusing to take the court for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

That eventually led to the NBA postseason being paused for three days and games in the WNBA, MLB and MLS being called off as well in solidarity.

Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have taken place all summer, most notably after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May. NBA players and teams have been active at the forefront of that fight, notably taking part in on- and off-court protests.

That fight has been taken to another level since the Blake shooting, which eventually led to the NBA and NBPA coming together and forming a new plan to fight for social justice.

The postseason will begin again Saturday, beginning with the Bucks' game against the Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET.