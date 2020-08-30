MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams at the End of August

1 of 30

Matt York/Associated Press

Record: 14-20

The Arizona Diamondbacks added a few key pieces this offseason, including outfielders Kole Calhoun and Starling Marte and left-hander Madison Bumgarner, with designs on contending in the National League West.

Instead, the Snakes sit in last place in the division with a minus-27 run differential.

Bumgarner is reportedly close to returning from a back injury, but even if he looked more like the workhorse the D-backs thought they were signing and less like the guy who posted a 9.35 ERA in four starts, it would offer Arizona little more than hope for next season.

Then again, hope for next season is about all the Diamondbacks have to hang their hats on at this point.

Grade: D