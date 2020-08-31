8 Last-Second MLB Blockbuster Trades That Can Still Happen Ahead of Deadline

0 of 8

The likes of Trevor Rosenthal, Tommy La Stella, Taijuan Walker, Jose Martinez and others have already moved, and the actual trade deadline for the 2020 Major League Baseball season hasn't even passed yet.

So, let's look at some blockbusters that might happen before 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

This is less of an exhaustive list of all trade candidates and more of a roundup of the most likely candidates to be moved for big hauls. These are star players who are currently on potential sellers, and who should have plenty of interested buyers on the trade market.

We'll cover eight possibilities, moving in order from least likely to most likely.