7 Dark-Horse 2020 NFL MVP Candidates Who Could Shock Everyone

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Who will be the NFL's Most Valuable Player this season? This is a question that gets asked every year, and quite often, the winner isn't who you would have expected.

Last year's MVP, Lamar Jackson, was viewed as an ascending player, but he wasn't widely considered the best player in football. Patrick Mahomes had just one start under his belt before embarking on his 2018 MVP campaign.

While Jackson, Mahomes or another perennial favorite such as Aaron Rodgers could win the award again, the MVP could just as easily be a surprise player with the right combination of skill, supporting talent and quality coaching.

With dark horses in mind, we looked at candidates with odds longer than 50-1, according to Caesars Palace.

So, who might shock everyone in 2020? Let's take a look.