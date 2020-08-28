The Biggest WWE, AEW Fans in the NFL, NBA and Rest of the Sports World

2 of 6

Shaquille O'Neal wants to get back into the squared circle.

Upon re-signing with WarnerMedia and TNT's Inside the NBA, Shaq told Ryan Deitsch of The Athletic: "I'd love to fight Cody," before adding, "Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them."

The article suggests the deal with WarnerMedia includes some sort of relationship with All Elite Wrestling but it is in its "embryonic stages."

Shaq appeared at WrestleMania 32 as a competitor in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, coming face-to-face with one of Cody's former foes, The Big Show.

According to the four-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP and 2000 regular-season MVP, he was slated to compete against The World's Largest Athlete in some way at WrestleMania 33 but it never materialized.

O'Neal would be a natural attraction in an industry he obviously has a passion for. A larger-than-life athlete with charisma for days, he would fit right into an industry that demands both.

Hopefully, AEW can succeed where WWE failed, giving Shaq that long-awaited opportunity to compete in a high-profile match of some sort. A match with Cody over the soul of Ted Turner's flagship network could be a whole lot of fun.