Players Alliance Donating Jackie Robinson Day MLB Salary to Social Justice

Ben Margot/Associated Press

More than 100 current and former Black MLB players will donate their salaries on August 27 and 28 to combat racial inequality and aid Black communities.

The move was announced Thursday by The Players Alliance, a nonprofit organization that strives "to create an inclusive culture within baseball and the community."

Thursday's announcement follows the postponement of multiple games across Major League Baseball in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back seven times by officer Rusten Sheskey while walking back to his car after allegedly de-escalating a dispute between two women. The incident left Blake paralyzed from the waist down. It's unknown if the condition is permanent.

The Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers all opted not to play Wednesday night after the NBA postponed its postseason in response to a protest by the Milwaukee Bucks.

More MLB games are expected to be postponed Thursday, while the league is scheduled to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday.

"We encourage our allies and fans to join us in taking action," a statement from The Players Alliance read. "With your support we can and will rewrite our story, creating a more equal world we can all live in together."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Equity is listed as one of the pillars of The Players Alliance. This is one step the organization is taking to ensure it.

The nonprofit is overseen by president Curtis Granderson, vice president CC Sabathia and secretary Edwin Jackson. Tim Anderson, Dexter Fowler, Dee Gordon, Jason Heyward, Aaron Hicks, Cameron Maybin and Andrew McCutchen all serve on the active player advisory board.