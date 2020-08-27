Eagles Announce Lincoln Financial Field Won't Permit Fans Until Further Notice

Michael Perez/Associated Press

State and local officials determined fans will be indefinitely prohibited from attending Philadelphia Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles announced the news Thursday, initially sharing a statement with season-ticket holders:

"Over the last few months, we have been working closely with state and local government agencies, public health experts, and league officials to develop health and safety protocols as we prepare for the 2020 season. As part of the planning, we discussed a variety of scenarios around fan attendance at Lincoln Financial Field. ... However, due to the ongoing health crisis, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and City of Philadelphia have communicated to us that hosting fans at the stadium will not be permitted until further notice."

A number of leagues in the United States have temporarily moved operations to specially designated locations to stage games in empty venues. The MLB season remains ongoing in home cities, with stadiums closed to spectators.

The NFL, on the other hand, hasn't issued any blanket restrictions regarding attendance caps. Instead, the league is letting individual teams set their own limits based on guidelines laid out by local government and health officials.

Like the Eagles, some franchises have been forced to shutter their stadiums for at least the start of the 2020 season. Others are allowing at least a small percentage of their typical game-day turnout.

The Eagles have their first home game Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Rams and welcome the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27. Philadelphia will open its season at Washington on Sept. 13 in front of no fans.