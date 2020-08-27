Report: Pac-12 May Reconsider Moving CBB Season to Spring Amid COVID-19

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Pac-12 could reconsider its current postponement of the college basketball season depending on decisions from the NCAA, according to Jon Wilner of the Mercury News.

The conference announced on August 11 that all sports competitions would be postponed until the end of the 2020 calendar year, including football and basketball.

While this currently bans activities until Jan. 1, the Pac-12 could potentially allow basketball to begin in late December based on the NCAA's decision about the season.

"If the [start] is moved closer to January, we would re-evaluate," a source told Wilner.

The college basketball season is currently slated to begin on time on Nov. 10.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the NCAA is considering three other start dates for the 2020-21 season, including starting as late as Dec. 4.

The coronavirus pandemic has already affected much of the college football schedule, with some conferences postponing the entire season with others moving to a conference-only schedule.

The Division I Council is expected to vote on adjustments for the college basketball season on Sept. 16, which could affect the Pac-12's decision.

The Pac-12 was initially following the guidelines of the league's medical advisory committee, which stated, "we do not recommend initiating contact or competition activities."

The committee called for more frequent testing as well as stating concerns about potential serious cardiac side effects for the athletes as a result of COVID-19.