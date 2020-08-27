AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27

2 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With fans in the stands, AEW kicked off this week's Dynamite with Chris Jericho joining Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone at the announce position and a Tag Team Gauntlet Match.

The Young Bucks and Natural Nightmares kicked off the festivities.

Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall worked over Matt Jackson early, cutting the ring off and isolating him from brother Nick. The Bucks fought back into the match momentarily before Rhodes delivered a destroyer piledriver and tagged Marshall back into the bout.

The Bucks set up for More Bang for Your Buck but Marshall escaped and scored a very close near-fall. Matt and Nick delivered a BTE Trigger on Marshall moments later to score the pinfall win. Natural Nightmares eliminated.

Best Friends entered next, immediately working over Nick.

Jericho questioned what kind of name "Best Friends" is, then insisted Chuck Taylor and Trent would "stab each other in the back for a paycheck." This while they dominated the action against the Bucks.

Matt finally tagged back into the match and exploded with a burst of energy, taking the fight to the opposition. Nick back in and Best Friends regained control with the Soul Food half and half. The Bucks rebounded as Nick delivered a 450 to Trent.

The Bucks set up for the Meltzer Driver but Hangman Page appeared from out of nowhere, holding Nick's leg and allowing Trent to pick up the win for his team. Young Bucks eliminated.

The commentary team questioned Page's motivations while the Bucks looked on, befuddled by the events that had just unfolded.

During the break, FTR joined the match and targeted the injured knee of Chuck Taylor. The worked him over in their corner of the ring, punishing him as fans sought to will Best Friends back into the match. With Taylor’s knee already (and, potentially, legitimately) damaged from ealier in the match, Dax Harwood forced a tapout. Best Friends eliminated.

After the match, Harwood and Cash Wheeler celebrated alongside Tully Blanchard, one step closer to the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Result

FTR defeated Best Friends, The Young Bucks and The Natural Nighmares

Grade

B

Analysis

The finish of FTR-Best Friends appeared to come from out of nowhere, almost certainly confirming a real injury to Taylor. That is unfortunate because that portion of this match could have been a hell of a lot of fun, especially considering how hot a streak Taylor and Trent had been on here in 2020.

With that said, it almost benefits FTR because it makes them look like relentless heels, willing and able to exploit an injury until the opposition has no choice but to submit.

Hangman Page costing The Bucks, realizing both that they pose a very real threat to him and Kenny Omega’s tag titles while also protecting a blossoming relationship with FTR and Tully Blanchard, was a great bit of storytelling.

That they did not rush to give the entire story away, instead letting it breathe, was also a wise decision.

This was a great way to kick off the show and a fantastic spotlight for the deepest division on the roster.





