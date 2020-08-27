Eagles Starting LT Andre Dillard Reportedly Out for Season with Biceps Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard will require season-ending surgery to repair a biceps injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

NFL reporter Derrick Gunn first broke the news of Dillard's injury during practice Thursday, noting he had already been battling a shoulder strain.

