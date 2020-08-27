Naomi Osaka to Play Western & Southern Open Semifinals on Friday After Protest

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka will play her Western & Southern Open semifinal match against Elise Mertens that has been rescheduled for Friday.

In a statement, Osaka said she has agreed to play after "lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA" when the organizations agreed to postpone all Thursday matches because "in my mind that brings more attention to the movement" demanding an end to racial injustice:

