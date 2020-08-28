7 Players the Dodgers Must Target at 2020 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers look like the team to beat in 2020.

They have baseball's best record (22-9) and best run differential (+77), and on paper, it's hard to find a weakness on the roster without nitpicking.

Does that mean it's going to be a quiet trade deadline?

"We're not looking around our team right now, saying we have an acute need at this position, let's go out and get the best one that we can. We feel really good about our group, the depth, even some of the guys we have at the alternate site at USC," team president Andrew Friedman said on a SportsNet LA broadcast (via True Blue LA). "It's not something that we feel like we need to address a specific position. That being said, we don't want to be closed off to the possibility of something lining up that really makes sense."

The Francisco Lindor trade rumors are fun, but the likelihood of the Dodgers gutting their farm system for that sort of blockbuster deal are slim to none.

If the team does make a move, improving their production against left-handed pitching figures to be a focal point. The Dodgers rank 26th in batting average (.206) and 25th in OPS (.635) against southpaws on the year.

With Alex Wood on the injured list and both Ross Stripling and Julio Urias struggling with some inconsistency, adding a starter to boost the rotation could also make sense. The rental starter route seems like the most likely approach with so many young up-and-coming arms on the roster providing a bright future outlook.

Focusing on those two areas, we've highlighted seven potential trade-deadline targets for the Dodgers.