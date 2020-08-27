Pete Carroll Says 'Anything's Possible' About NFL Players Protesting Games

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Wednesday that some NFL players may decide against playing in games during the upcoming season out of protest, telling reporters:

"Anything's possible. I mentioned to the players this is the year—the protest season. It's the season of protesting. And we'll handle ourselves as we do. This is a protest that doesn't have an end to it until all the problems go away. And we solve the issues and stuff. So we're gonna do our part and continue to work to stay actively involved, and continue to stay in touch with the situations that are going on by staying on the topics and with it just in hopes that we can be there to help and support where we can and have influence where we can."

Three NBA playoff games and three MLB games were postponed Wednesday when players from some teams decided against playing to protest the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week.

Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

In addition to the Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants postponements, a trio of Game 5s in the first round of the NBA playoffs were put on hold as well.

The Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers games all got called off.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported that both the NBA board of governors and the NBA players still inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida, will meet separately Thursday to decide how to proceed.

Should the players decide to continue their protest and leave the bubble, the playoffs may be in jeopardy.

The NFL was already set to face a huge challenge this season with the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the NFL is not using a bubble model like the NBA and NHL, the threat of contracting and spreading the coronavirus during the season is present.

Some teams are also flirting with the idea of filling their stadiums to partial capacity with fans, which could create COVID-related issues as well.

If some players or even full teams decide to protest, the 2020 season could be in a tough spot given how difficult it is to make up games with the NFL's weekly schedule.

The NFL was once staunchly against players kneeling during the national anthem to protest against racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality, but the league has since changed its stance.

With the NFL now behind its players, it stands to reason the league will support its players if they protest, even if it puts some games in jeopardy this season.