Dodgers vs. Giants Postponed in Protest of Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants was one of three MLB contests postponed as players chose to sit out in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

"Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight," MLB said in a statement. "Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice."

The Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres games were also postponed.

Twelve other MLB matchups went on as scheduled.

Games in the NBA, Major League Soccer and WNBA were postponed Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the court for their first-round playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic. The Bucks' strike led to postponements of the remaining two games on the NBA schedule, and the WNBA and MLS joined in solidarity.

While NBA players are considering forgoing the remainder of the playoffs, no talks on a widespread strike have taken place in MLB.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Protests have been ongoing in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back as he leaned into his car with his three children inside.