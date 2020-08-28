7 NFL Teams Getting Hit the Hardest by Training Camp Injuries

3 of 7

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Key injuries: S Xavier McKinney (foot), LB David Mayo (knee)

For most of camp, the New York Giants avoided injuries while focusing on how to replace COVID-19 opt-out Nate Solder at left tackle. That alone wasn't ideal, especially since the defense likely won't have 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker at cornerback due to his legal trouble.

But now they've been hit by injuries to McKinney and Mayo.

McKinney, a second-round pick out of Alabama, was expected to step in right away at safety. Instead, he'll likely be out for "10 or so weeks," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after suffering a broken bone in his foot. There isn't a lot of depth in the Giants' secondary, so all eyes will now be on 2019 fourth-round pick Julian Love to take on a bigger role next to Jabrill Peppers at safety.

Mayo was the team's second-leading tackler last year, but he is now expected to miss a few weeks to recover from a meniscus injury, per Rapoport. The Giants will likely count on 2019 fifth-round pick Ryan Connelly to soften that blow, and he did intercept two passes and pick up a sack in only four games as a rookie.

For a defense that finished last season 30th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed, these two injuries are a major setback.