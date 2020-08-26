Celtics, Raptors Reportedly 'Remain Deep in Discussions' About Boycotting Game 1

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2020

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) moves the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors reportedly "remain deep in discussions" to boycott Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, currently scheduled for Thursday, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated

The news comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Wednesday's Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

The possible boycotts are being organized to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday in which officers fired multiple times into Blake's back.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.