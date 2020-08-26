Celtics, Raptors Reportedly 'Remain Deep in Discussions' About Boycotting Game 1

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors reportedly "remain deep in discussions" to boycott Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, currently scheduled for Thursday, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

The news comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Wednesday's Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

The possible boycotts are being organized to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday in which officers fired multiple times into Blake's back.

