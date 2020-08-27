FedEx Cup Standings 2020: Latest Rankings Before BMW Championship

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

More than half of the golfers competing at the BMW Championship will not qualify for next week's Tour Championship.

Only 30 competitors from the 69-man field advance to the final stage of the FedEx Cup, and some of the qualification spots are already locked up. Third-ranked player Webb Simpson chose not to participate at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois.

FedEx Cup leader Dustin Johnson is coming off one of the most dominant four-round performances in recent memory. He is listed as the co-favorite with Jon Rahm to win the BMW Championship by Caesars Palace.

Johnson and Justin Thomas will likely remain first and second in the standings since they are more than 1,500 points ahead of 30th place. The winner of the BMW Championship earns 1,500 points.

There could be some movement throughout the top 10 with Simpson sitting the weekend out, but all of those golfers are expected to make it to the Tour Championship.

That means most of the drama will occur around 30th place, which is currently occupied by Billy Horschel.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Dustin Johnson (2,571 points)

2. Justin Thomas (2,479)

3. Webb Simpson (2,163)

4. Daniel Berger (1,917)

5. Collin Morikawa (1,902)

6. Harris English (1,767)

7. Bryson DeChambeau (1,657)

8. Sungjae Im (1,633)

9. Jon Rahm (1,580)

10. Patrick Reed (1,447)

Johnson comes into the BMW Championship in the best form of any player.

The Northern Trust champion has carded 12 consecutive rounds in the 60s and has been at the top of the leaderboard in his last two competitions. He tied for second at the PGA Championship.

The 36-year-old told Golf Channel's Will Gray that he played some of the best golf in his career at TPC Boston.

"Well, for four rounds it's the best I've ever hit it, for sure," Johnson said. "All four days I drove it well. I really hit my irons well for four straight days which, obviously, it's hard to do that. That was by far the best ball-striking performance I've put on."

Johnson may not shoot 30 under again, but his overall form could propel him to the top of the leaderboard at Olympia Fields, which is hosting its first PGA Tour event since 2003.

Bryson DeChambeau is one golfer who does have course familiarity from winning the 2015 U.S. Amateur.

Although that win occurred five years ago, DeChambeau could benefit from playing competitive rounds on the course and rebound from missing the cut at TPC Boston.

Even if he plays well, DeChambeau could have a hard time gaining ground in the FedEx Cup standings because of the strong form of Thomas, Johnson and Daniel Berger.

Berger has been fantastic since the resumption of play with five top-three placings and a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

If Johnson or Thomas struggle at any point, Berger could be the player to make a run at victory this weekend and the overall FedEx Cup crown.

At the back end of the standings, 40 players will try to land a top-30 bid, so every shot will carry extra pressure and meaning at Olympia Fields.

Tony Finau and Horschel sit in the most precarious positions at No. 29 and No. 30 after missing the cut at the Northern Trust.

Horschel holds a 15-point advantage over Joaquin Niemann, who fell out of the top 30 after not making it to the weekend at TPC Boston.

Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Gary Woodland are the most notable names lurking in the spots beneath the top 30, but they might not be the best candidates to vault into the Tour Championship.

Alex Noren, Brian Harman and Jason Kokrak are the hot hands to watch after each player vaulted over 20 positions in the FedEx Cup standings after top-20 finishes at the Northern Trust.

Harman and Noren could jump from No. 46 and No. 47, respectively, into the top 30 if they replicate their low cards from TPC Boston. Kokrak has more work to do from 66th, but he is coming off a confidence-building final-round 65 at the Northern Trust.

Tiger Woods also needs a big weekend to reach the top 30 from No. 57, but he has not placed in the top 30 in his last three starts.

