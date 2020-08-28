Buying or Selling Trevor Bauer, Josh Hader and More MLB Trade Rumors

0 of 10

Associated Press

The end of August is here. And in 2020, that means the Major League Baseball trade deadline is nigh.

What do you say we break down the biggest rumors in the air?

With Monday's deadline just days away, we hand-picked 10 rumors worth discussing and analyzed just how much sense they make. Once we did that, we concluded whether to buy or sell their chances of happening.

Let's get to it, starting with the least juicy rumors and ending with the juiciest.