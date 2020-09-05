Kentucky Derby 2020 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and More

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The months of waiting are nearly over with the 2020 Kentucky Derby only hours away.

For the first time since 1945, race officials were forced to move the Run for the Roses off from its traditional time on the first Saturday of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Churchill Downs won't be welcoming anywhere close to last year's 150,729 fans since the track is capping its attendance at fewer than 23,000. As a result, the only way you'll be able to catch Saturday's race is by finding the nearest television or streaming option.

2020 Kentucky Derby Info

Post Time: 7:01 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

2020 Kentucky Derby Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce ( SCR )

2. Max Player (18-1)

3. Enforceable (23-1)

4. Storm the Court (26-1)

5. Major Fed (34-1)

6. King Guillermo ( SCR )

7. Money Moves (15-1)

8. South Bend (34-1)

9. Mr. Big News (47-1)

10. Thousand Words (10-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (29-1)

13. Attachment Rate (49-1)

14. Winning Impression (52-1)

15. Ny Traffic (15-1)

16. Honor A. P. (8-1)

17. Tiz the Law (4-5)

18. Authentic (9-1)

Odds via KentuckyDerby.com

Final Predictions

A number of things can happen after the gates open at Churchill Downs and the horses start their 1¼ mile journey, so the 2020 Kentucky Derby shouldn't be considered a mere coronation ceremony for Tiz the Law.

Plenty of horses have looked great in the first leg of the Triple Crown, only to encounter some unfortunate luck or a bad day at the office in the second leg. The field for the Kentucky Derby is nearly twice as big compared to the Belmont Stakes, which also saw some strong contenders pull out of the race.

Still, Tiz the Law's performance at Belmont Park was impressive nonetheless. Even on a shorter track, he proved to be head and shoulders better than the rest of the pack down the final stretch.

The three-year-old wasn't a flash in the pan, either. He's riding a four-race winning streak into Louisville, Kentucky, after prevailing in the Holy Bull and Florida Derby before the Belmont Stakes and then claiming another victory in the Travers Stakes to prepare for the Derby.

Honor A. P. and Authentic are two of the top threats for Tiz the Law in his quest for the Triple Crown.

Honor A. P.'s biggest triumph came in the Santa Anita Derby in June. He finished runner-up to Thousand Words in the Shared Belief Stakes, surging ahead of Kiss Today Goodbye but unable to climb into first before crossing the finish line.

Authentic was runner-up to Honor A. P. in the Santa Anita Derby but reeled off wins in the Sham Stakes, San Felipe Stakes and Haskell Stakes in the buildup to the Derby.

Ny Traffic has to capture a graded stakes event but was third in the Risen Star Stakes before three straight second-place showings in the Louisiana Derby, Matt Winn Stakes and Haskell.

The road to the winner's circle became much easier for Tiz the Law in the Belmont Stakes with the withdrawals of Maxfield, Charlatan and Nadal. He won't have that luxury this time around.

A minor foot injury ruled Art Collector out, but Tiz the Law still has a number of tough challengers eager to spoil his weekend.

His Belmont performance was no fluke. He was widely considered to be the strongest horse and lived up to the hype. The Kentucky Derby should go some way toward determining whether Tiz the Law is a truly great horse or merely a very good one.

Going chalk and picking the favorite is a bit of a cop out, but Tiz the Law has earned the benefit of the doubt until he demonstrates otherwise.