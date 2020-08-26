Report: Yankees Laid off 'Nearly All' Minor League Coaches, Support Staff

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees furloughed about 60 employees in the player development program based in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, according to George A. King III of the New York Post.

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported Wednesday the cuts included "nearly all coaches and support staff for their minor league affiliates."

The minor league baseball season was canceled for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the major league season shortened to just 60 games with no fans in attendance.

The Yankees had avoided taking drastic actions to their staff along with other organizations.

Per Adler, the organization had also laid off members of the sales staff and team magazine.

"Last year, we were part of the Next Man Up," a furloughed Triple-A staffer said. "Now, every single one of us that wasn't in Scranton at the alternate site has been furloughed."

The furloughed player development employees were told they are not guaranteed to return to the Yankees next season.