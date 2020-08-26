Randy Orton Talks In-Ring Styles; Wade Barrett NXT Rumors; Erick Rowan Latest

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Orton Discusses 'New School' Style

Randy Orton is now one of the elder statesmen on the WWE roster, and few stars in recent years have better exemplified the more traditional approach to professional wrestling more than The Viper.

On Monday, Orton discussed some of his thoughts on the more "new school" mindset when it comes to wrestling with Vicente Beltran of Vibe and Wrestling (h/t WrestlingInc's Joseph Ciccolini).

The 40-year-old explained how he thought younger wrestlers still look to create the well-worn babyface/heel dynamic, but they go about it in a different way than those who have perhaps been in the business longer:

"I think the new school is more about the mentality of independent wrestling. We have a lot of people coming from independent companies and are called by NXT and WWE, many who can tell good stories. They are perhaps counted in a faster way, it is a little more - I think the most careful way to call is 'dangerous'. I think that if people realized what these guys risk many times, and the times they put their neck on the line just for one night a year to try to attract attention or to grab the torch, I think they would understand a little better. It's definitely an exciting style, but I think the new school, the fast speed they move at, the bumps they take, the false finishes, the nonstop action, I think in the long run it hurts the story you're trying to tell."

There's certainly something to Orton's words. Ricochet, for example, is capable of pulling off incredible feats of athleticism in the ring, yet in the back of your mind, one wonders what kind of toll he's putting on his body.

Having said that, one criticism against WWE is that the promotion slowly strips away so much of what makes a wrestler stand out that at some point, he or she becomes interchangeable with anybody else on the roster.

Orton added the "new school" way can still tell compelling stories and that he enjoys watching his peers "do things that have never been seen before."

Barrett to Join Wednesday's NXT Broadcast

Former WWE star Wade Barrett will work on the NXT broadcast team for Wednesday's installment, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin. Satin reported Barrett is only getting a "one-shot deal" and hasn't signed an official long-term contract.

Barrett was one of many wrestlers WWE released in 2016. He joined NWA last December as a commentator, replacing Jim Cornette for their Into the Fire pay-per-view.

The 40-year-old displayed his mic skills during his Bad News Barrett run with WWE. He took what could've been a dead-end gimmick and made it work.

Whether it's only temporary or eventually a full-time gig, Barrett is a great addition to NXT.

Rowan Talks Post-WWE Future

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE released a number of wrestlers and backstage personnel, with Rowan among them.

He has yet to return with another promotion, but he isn't rushing to make his next move.

Rowan said on The Ryback Show (h/t Ross Kelly of WrestlingInc) that he wants to take enough time to seriously consider where he'll land.

"I might have somebody to reach out a little bit to talk about some stuff, but nothing set in stone," the 38-year-old said. "To me, I'm just trying to enjoy the quarantine life a little bit while I'm at home, spending time with the family as much as possible. Whenever anything does come up with wrestling, I'm not going to automatically say, 'No, I'm not going to do that.' But it has to be the right thing for me."

All Elite Wrestling would be the most logical option since he could reunite with Brodie Lee to make The Dark Order more formidable.