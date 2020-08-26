Texans to Leave Facility Early as Safety Measure Ahead of Hurricane Laura

Brett Coomer/Associated Press

The Houston Texans will be curtailing Wednesday's practice in preparation for Hurricane Laura, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team plans to have virtual meetings Thursday before determining its next course of action.

According to CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna, Hurricane Laura is already considered a Category 3 hurricane and could become a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.