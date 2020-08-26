NHL Playoff Bracket 2020: Full Weekend TV and Live-Stream Schedule

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Maybe the Vegas Golden Knights won't just easily march their way to the Stanley Cup Finals after all. On Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks proved they might be a worthy competitor in the second-round series between the two teams.

After dropping Game 1, the Canucks bounced back with a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights in Game 2. Vancouver eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in six games in the opening round, and now it's tied up its series against Vegas, which won eight of its first nine games this postseason.

That wasn't the only exciting Stanley Cup playoff action on Tuesday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning also knotted their series against the Boston Bruins at 1-1, as Ondrej Palat scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift them to a 4-3 win.

Here's a look at the upcoming playoff schedule heading into the weekend, followed by a preview of Wednesday's three matchups.

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 2: No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 4 Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: No. 2 Colorado Avalanche at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Aug. 27

Game 3: No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers at No. 6 New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 5 Vancouver Canucks, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Aug. 28

Game 4: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 4 Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

Game 4: No. 2 Colorado Avalanche at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 4: No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers at No. 6 New York Islanders, noon ET, NBC

Game 4: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 5 Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Network

Complete second-round schedule available at NHL.com. All games can be streamed at NBC Sports Live.

Wednesday Storylines

Flyers Look to Bounce Back After Dropping Game 1

Although Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and has played well so far this postseason, it didn't get off to a good start in Game 1 of its second-round series against New York. Behind a 29-save performance from Semyon Varlamov, the Islanders blanked the Flyers 4-0.

In the first round, New York won its first three games against the Washington Capitals and cruised to a five-game series victory. If Philadelphia wants to avoid the same fate, it may need to find a way to generate some offense early in Game 2.

"Our guys have always bounced back, and [Game 2] will be a big test of that," Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said, according to NHL.com's Adam Kimelman.

Philadelphia has yet to lose consecutive games this postseason, but Varlamov will again be a tough opponent as he's notched shutouts in each of New York's past two victories.

Will Lightning Carry Over Momentum on Short Turnaround?

It only took four minutes and 40 seconds of overtime in Tuesday's Game 2 for the Lightning to pull out a win over the Bruins and even the series at 1-1. And with a quick turnaround for Game 3 on Wednesday, it could end up being a good thing that they didn't play deep into the night.

Tampa Bay now has the opportunity to take control of the series, and after a back-and-forth Game 2, it may have confidence and momentum on its side. When these two teams played in the second round in 2018, the Lightning lost Game 1 then won four straight games to advance. They'll be looking to do the same this year.

However, perhaps a quick return to the ice could help Boston turn the page and move on from Game 2.

"Sometimes it's good to get right back at it when you lose a hockey game," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "We'll see."

Boston lost four of its first five games this postseason. Another skid like that at this juncture would end its season, so the Bruins will be looking to quickly get back on track against the Lightning.

Can Avalanche Stop Stars' Offensive Surge?

At the end of the first round, it was the Avalanche who went on a scoring frenzy, scoring 14 goals in their final two wins over the Arizona Coyotes. Now, they're looking to stop another team that is surging offensively, as the Stars have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead by scoring 10 total goals between the two victories.

After falling behind 2-1 in its opening-round series against the Calgary Flames, Dallas has now won five straight games, scoring at least five goals in four of those victories. But the Stars know that the Avalanche are a formidable opponent that could quickly get back into this series.

"Until you can put a team away, you just can't feel comfortable," Dallas center Joe Pavelski said, according to NHL.com's Mike Heika. "… That's a good team. We've done our job so far, but there's a ways to go. We'll catch our breath and see where we can improve in certain areas and come back at them."

If the Stars can win Game 3 and go up 3-0, they'll be just one win away from their first appearance in the Western Conference Finals since 2008.