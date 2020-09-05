Kentucky Derby 2020: Post Time, Post Positions and Full TV Coverage Info

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Tiz the Law's run for the roses has finally arrived.

Four months after it was initially scheduled, the 146th Kentucky Derby is all set for September 5 with an absolutely stacked field.

At the head of the class is Tiz the Law. The Barclay Tagg-trained stallion has already developed quite the reputation after picking up eye-popping wins at the Florida Derby, Travers Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Now there's a chance to capture a second jewel in the quest for the Triple Crown.

He'll compete against some familiar faces from this season with Honor A. P., Max Player and Authentic all in the field.

2020 Kentucky Derby Info

Post Time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC, NBCSN

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: NBCSports.com

2020 Kentucky Derby Post Positions

(odds via Twin Spires)

1. Finnick the Fierce (Scratched)

2. Max Player (30-1)

3. Enforceable (30-1)

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

5. Major Fed (50-1)

6. King Guillermo (Scratched)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

18. Authentic (8-1

In 2003, Tagg came one win shy of the Triple Crown with Funny Cide after securing victories at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. With the way the schedule is set up this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tiz the Law raced the Belmont first and will look to knock out the Kentucky Derby second.

The 82-year-old trainer has already completed a career Triple Crown. Tiz the Law gives him an opportunity to earn a season one.

It's an opportunity not without its challenges on Saturday.

The derby field includes Ny Traffic, Sole Volante and Honor A. P. each with a solid pedigree of their own and plenty of time to study Tiz the Law's patterns to form a game plan. Both Authentic and Thousand Words enter the race under the training of Bob Baffert and could easily spoil Tagg's day.

Baffert has won the derby five times—most recently in 2018 with Justify—and has led two Triple Crown winners (Justify, American Pharoah).

The 146th Kentucky Derby is Tiz the Law's party. It'll be up to the field to crash it.