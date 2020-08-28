Impact Deals to Shake Up Slow 2020 MLB Trade Season

8 of 8

First, the caveat: The Milwaukee Brewers almost surely aren't going to trade Josh Hader. They're hanging around in the NL playoff race. And they're in no rush to unload their closer, who is controllable through 2023.

But, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers are at least listening to offers for Hader.

The left-hander averaged 15.8 K/9 and 16.4 K/9 in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and made a pair of All-Star teams. This year, he hasn't been scored upon in 9.1 frames over nine appearances and has fanned 13. He's among the game's most dominant relievers, he's 26 years old, and again, he won't reach free agency until 2023.

The question isn't who would want him. It's who would want him and might be able to afford the astronomical price?

How about the San Diego Padres?

The Friars are a team on the rise with a real shot at making noise in the postseason this year, and their biggest weakness has been their bullpen. Closer Kirby Yates struggled mightily with a 12.46 ERA and is lost for the season to elbow surgery. Overall, San Diego's pen ranks 26th with a 5.41 ERA.

Needless to say, Hader would help.

San Diego would have to decimate the upper portion of its No. 4-ranked farm system. It might be able to keep its top prospect, left-hander MacKenzie Gore. But the Pads would probably have to part with their Nos. 2 and 3 prospects—shortstop CJ Abrams and right-hander Luis Patino—who rank 26th and 28th among MLB.com's top 100. And Milwaukee might want more.

Again, the Brewers probably aren't going to trade Hader, and the Padres may not want to give up what it takes. But if you're looking for a deal to shake up a quiet deadline, well, here it is.

