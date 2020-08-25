Jamal Murray After Nuggets' Game 5 Win: 'We Can't Do This Without Everyone'

Mike Erhmann/Associated Press

Jamal Murray lifted the Denver Nuggets to a win in Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, but the guard wanted to give plenty of credit to his teammates.

"I can put the ball in the hoop, but we can't do this without everyone," he said after the game, per T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports.

Murray scored 42 points on 17-of-26 shooting Tuesday, adding eight rebounds and eight assists in the 117-107 victory. It helped extend the season with the Nuggets, now down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The individual performance came after Murray put up 50 points in a Game 4 loss, putting himself in the record books with his huge back-to-back efforts:

Of course, he also learned last game that he can't do it all himself.

Denver provided much help this time out, including 31 points from Nikola Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. and Jerami Grant were also in double figures in Game 5.

Most importantly, the defense improved after allowing the Jazz to score 129 points on 57.5 percent shooting last game. The Jazz were still on fire from the outside (16-of-34 as a team), but Donovan Mitchell was better contained while the team finished with 15 turnovers.

The Nuggets must now maintain their level of play in order to win the two more games necessary to advance to the next round.