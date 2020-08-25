Marshall Henderson Joins Ole Miss Coaching Staff as Grad Manager

James Crisp/Associated Press

One of the most electric and polarizing college basketball players of the last decade has returned to his alma mater.

Former Ole Miss standout Marshall Henderson has rejoined the Rebels as a graduate manager on Kermit Davis' staff.

"Of course, I am thrilled to be back in Oxford. The people here have been more than wonderful to me for a long time," Henderson said. "Anything I can do to help the basketball team continue their success, I will do to the fullest of my ability. I am very excited about getting a master's degree. When I was an undergrad academically, I wasn't as focused as I needed to be, and this position gives me a path to make peace with myself on that front."

Henderson, 29, spent two seasons with Ole Miss after transferring from South Plains ahead of his junior season in 2012. Once he got to campus, he began lighting up the Southeastern Conference, averaging 19.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists over two seasons, earning 2012-13 All-SEC and SEC Tournament MVP honors.

The guard took the team to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2013 and upset a number of rival schools along the way. Now he's back to help teach a new roster the magic of his ways and the head coach couldn't be happier.

"We love having our former players back to Ole Miss to pursue their master's degree and further their coaching careers," Davis said. "We are excited to have Marshall back with Ole Miss Basketball and join our program as a graduate manager. In talks with Marshall, you can tell his great passion for basketball and working with young people."