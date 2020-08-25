Jamal Crawford Intends to Return for 2020-21 NBA Season at Age 41

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford played all of six minutes in the 2019-20 NBA season. That said, he doesn't think his career is over.

The veteran shooting guard told Marc Stein of the New York Times he plans to return for the 2020-21 season. Crawford will turn 41 in March of next year and was the second-oldest player on a roster this season (behind the recently retired Vince Carter).

The Brooklyn Nets signed Crawford, who had gone unsigned the entire regular season, to their seeding game roster amid a rash of injuries before making the trip to Orlando. He played in only one game before a hamstring injury sidelined him for the remainder of Brooklyn's seeding games and postseason appearance.

Despite not being able to show his skill set on the floor, Crawford said he was happy to be a part of the NBA's social justice messaging from Orlando.

“We were able to bring much attention to the social injustices going on and give people some sort of comfort from being able to turn on the TV and watch games," Crawford said.

Crawford said he hopes the Nets will bring him in again next season, when they expect to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in the lineup. Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing a ruptured Achilles, and Irving was limited to 20 games because of injuries.

In his last full NBA season, Crawford averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the floor with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.