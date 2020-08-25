Seahawks' Russell Wilson: 'My Goal Is to Play at Least Another 15 Years'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Russell Wilson is going into his ninth NFL season, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback doesn't even think he's at the halfway point of his career.

The 31-year-old discussed his future with Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated:

"I got at least 10-plus more years left in me," Wilson added.

The veteran is coming off one of the best seasons in his career, totaling 4,110 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions, adding 342 rushing yards. He was named second-team All-Pro behind MVP Lamar Jackson.

The six-time Pro Bowler has also showcased his durability by making 128 straight regular-season starts since he was drafted in 2012, playing every offensive snap for the last three years.

One challenge for Wilson could be avoiding big hits after he led the NFL with 48 sacks last season. That's more than Tom Brady has been sacked in any of his 20 seasons in the league.