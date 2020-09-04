Kentucky Derby Start Time 2020: Post Info, TV Schedule and Live Stream Coverage

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The second leg of the Triple Crown is 24 hours away, with a field of 17 horses competing in the 2020 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Normally, the Run for the Roses would be the start of Triple Crown season. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused this year's race at Churchill Downs to be delayed. It follows the Belmont Stakes, which was run on June 20.

Here is the viewing information and lineup to get you prepared for Saturday's marquee event.

2020 Kentucky Derby Schedule

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Network: NBC

Coverage Begins: 5 p.m. ET

Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCSports.com



Kentucky Derby Post Positions

1. Finnick the Fierce

2. Max Player

3. Enforceable

4. Storm the Court

5. Major Fed

6. King Guillermo (scratched)

7. Money Moves

8. South Bend

9. Mr. Big News

10. Thousand Words

11. Necker Island

12. Sole Volante

13. Attachment Rate

14. Winning Impression

15. Ny Traffic

16. Honor A. P.

17. Tiz the Law

18. Authentic

Key Storylines

Can Tiz the Law Make it Two Straight?

Tiz the Law lived up to the hype as the odds-on favorite at the Belmont Stakes in June. He won the first leg of the Triple Crown by nearly four lengths, marking his third straight victory in 2020.

The Barclay Tagg-trained horse has since added a fourth consecutive win to his resume by dominating the Travers Stakes by 5½ lengths.

Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader broke down how impressive Tiz the Law has been so far this year:

"He won all four races in no-doubt fashion, and he earned an eye-popping 109 Beyer Speed Figure—tops in this three-year-old group—Saturday evening, when Manny Franco powered him down and started the celebration well before the finish. Trainer Barclay Tagg won the Derby with Funny Cide back in 2003, and he'll have the favorite at Churchill Downs next month."

There's nothing in the overall body of work from Tiz the Law and jockey Manuel Franco to suggest they won't cross the finish line first on Saturday evening.

Which Horse has the Best Chance to Pull Off an Upset?

Outside of Tiz the Law and Honor A. P., there's a large gap to the next group of contenders.

Going back to Roberts, one horse whose talent is better than his resume would indicate is Ny Traffic:

"Ny Traffic has only one victory in five starts this year, but he's finished no worse than third in any of those races while running against fellow Derby contenders. His Beyer figures have steadily improved over each of his past six races, topping out at 100 with his runner-up finish to Authentic in the Grade 1 Haskell last month. He ran second all the way around in that one before surging toward the pacesetter in the final strides, just missing him at the wire."

The Louisiana Derby in March was nearly a breakout moment for Ny Traffic, who was right on the heels of Wells Bayou coming around the final turn. He was unable to close the gap but proved himself capable of running with a top contender.

It would certainly look better if Ny Traffic had been able to win one of those recent events, but there's something to be said for a horse and jockey that are battle-tested. It's hard to imagine this stage will be too big for the three-year-old colt on Saturday.