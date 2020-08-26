Analyzing Best (and Worst) MLB Trade Proposals from Fans Before Deadline Part 2

0 of 10

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Earlier this month, we asked Bleacher Report app users to offer up their MLB trade ideas, and we analyzed and graded the likelihood of those deals actually coming to fruition.

That was Part 1. Now it's time for Part 2.

After sifting through Tuesday's crowdsourcing comment section, we've once again unearthed the best and worst fan proposals.

The worst are laid out in two "dishonorable mention" slides, with a look at the trade proposals and some quick reaction to them.

The best earned a deeper dive, with a closer look at how the proposal would impact both teams, along with any potential tweaks that could be made to further level the scales.

Each trade idea was also given a letter grade of A, B, C, D or F based on how well-balanced the two sides of the proposal were and how realistic the deal was for both teams.

Let the fun begin!