Angels vs. Astros Game Wednesday Postponed Because of Hurricane Laura

The Houston Astros announced they've postponed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels and restructured the remainder of the four-game series because of Hurricane Laura.

Wednesday's contest will become a road game as part of a Sept. 5 doubleheader:

The Weather Channel noted Houston is under a tropical storm warning with Hurricane Laura expected to make landfall between eastern Texas and western Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday. It's expected to strengthen to at least a Category 3 storm by that point.

Alterations to the schedule will allow the Angels to get out of town before the storm arrives. They're scheduled to start an eight-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Astros beginning Friday night.

Houston has six more home games before leaving for the L.A. series. The next one is set for Friday night against the Oakland Athletics. That three-game set is followed by one with the Texas Rangers.

The Astros have posted a 7-3 record over their past 10 games to help erase a sluggish start to the shortened 60-game season. Their record now stands at 16-13, leaving them 3.5 games behind the A's (20-10) for the AL West lead. The Angels are last in the division with a 9-21 record.

Manager Dusty Baker stressed the importance of the 'Stros current stretch of home games.

"This is big," he said. "You look on the schedule and you see sometimes [homestands] are larger than others and this is definitely one of the larger ones. We will be at the halfway point after tomorrow's game. Hopefully we can finish here in the first half—so to speak—strong, and then start the second half strong."

Tuesday's doubleheader is set to start at 4:05 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.