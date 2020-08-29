Final MLB Trade Predictions for All 30 Teams 2 Days from the 2020 Deadline

0 of 30

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Now that the MLB trade deadline is as soon as Monday, teams across Major League Baseball are officially in crunch time.

That means it's time for us to offer a fresh round of predictions for what they'll do.

Ahead are our projections for which players will stay, which players will go and where the latter will end up. In some cases, these predictions were informed by actual rumors. In most others, we made educated guesses.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.